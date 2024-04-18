Editorial

Steven Spielberg And ‘Jurassic Park’ Icon David Koepp Reunite For UFO Movie: REPORT

Sources close to entertainment heavyweight Steven Spielberg said Wednesday that his next project will be a UFO movie with “Jurassic Park” writer David Koepp.

The UFO project is apparently based on Spielberg’s original idea, according to Variety. Koepp is writing the screenplay, which means we’re probably in for an absolutely epic treat should this thing come together. Koepp is best known for writing “Jurassic Park,” one of the greatest films ever made.

His other projects include the original “Mission: Impossible,” as well as “War of the Worlds,” both of which are rewatchable time and time again. Koepp’s more recent work includes “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which was ripped apart at the seams for how much it shoved redundant social ideologies down the throat of viewers, so let’s hope Koepp doesn’t do the same thing with whatever this up-coming project may be.

Spielberg on the other hand kind of defines the UFO genre (and most other forms of iconic entertainment). He’s best known for alien-inspired storylines in classics like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and more recently “Super 8” and “War of the Worlds.” (RELATED: Huge Actor Says He Hid Alcoholism While Filming ‘Mission: Impossible’)

There is very limited information on what this Koepp-Spielberg project will be. Let’s hope it combines the best action from “War of the Worlds,” the terror of “Jurassic Park” and the heartfelt emotion of “E.T.”

That’s not too much to ask, right?