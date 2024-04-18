Wisconsin’s AJ Storr Reportedly Transfers To Kansas After School Appears To Give Into Purported $1 Million Demand

AJ Storr is headed to Lawrence!

Wisconsin Badgers sophomore guard AJ Storr — one of the best players in the transfer portal — has made a commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks, according to a Thursday report from ESPN.

Storr was also considering Illinois and John Calipari’s Arkansas.

The 6-foot-7 wing jumped into the portal back in March, instantly shooting up on the board of programs who were interested in his services. In the 2023 season, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and put up 16.8 points-per-game and 3.9 rebounds-per-game. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Is On The Verge Of An Eight-Figure Endorsement Deal With Nike That Would Feature Her Own Shoe: REPORT)

With this news, it appears that the Jayhawks have given into the high roller demand of Storr. The star player was demanding $1 million to make the move to Kansas, a source told Prep Scouting’s Chas Wolfe. The Jayhawks went on to counter that offer by putting $750,000 on the table, with Storr reportedly turning it down.

So … did Kansas give into Storr’s demand?

It sure as hell appears that way.

Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr has committed to KU! He is a 6’7” guard who averaged 16.8 PPG this past season for the Badgers. MASSIVE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/zd2qDC6ZK3 — Kansas Jayhawk Fans (@FansOfKU) April 18, 2024

If the Jayhawks did give into Storr’s demands, I’ve gotta give this young man hella props for being on top of his hustle game — a cool $1 million just to transfer?

Now that’s ballin’, especially when you consider all of the NIL and endorsement money that he’s gonna get on top of that. And not only that, but he also gets to legitimately compete for a national championship now. So my man is out here getting paid to play for a natty.

Respect, AJ. Respect.