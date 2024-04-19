Fire Erupts At ‘The Shining’ Hotel

The Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Oregon, best known as the hotel featured in the epic horror film, “The Shining,” reportedly went up in flames on Thursday.

The Clackamas Fire District attended the scene to extinguish the fire at the historic site, after reports of the blaze began coming in at 9:30 a.m., according to KGW8 News. A live camera located outside of the lodge showed flames coming out of the corner of the building. The marketing director of the building, John Burton, said his employees went door-to-door to evacuate guests and take them to safety. He said he believed embers from the main chimney may have caused the fire, according to KGW8.

Clackamas Fire District reported that fire crews from Hoodland Fire, Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire and Estacada Fire responded and worked collaboratively to get the fire under control. They took to Twitter to report the fire was officially declared “under control” at 11:12 p.m., and reported that the blaze was restricted to the roof and part of the attic.

“Crews are clearing the scene. The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the investigation with the help of federal resources,” they said.

The Timberline Lodge is a 55,000-square-foot building known to movie fans as being the Overlook Hotel, the backdrop to many scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film that starred Jack Nicholson and was based on the book written by Stephen King.

The famous lodge was declared a national landmark in December 1977 and sits atop the south slope of Mount Hood at an elevation of 6,000 feet.

Initial reports suggest all guests were able to safely evacuate the building, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was called in as a three-alarm blaze and has forced the closure of the building’s ski area. Preservationists reportedly removed pieces of art and furniture in an effort to salvage the building’s “historic assets,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Forced To Evacuate After TV Studio Catches Fire)

The official cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the historic building remain unknown at this time.