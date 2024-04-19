Editorial

Ryan Garcia Owes Devin Haney $1.5 Million After Coming In Three Pounds Overweight To Lose Bet

It appears that Ryan Garcia has a big debt to pay after he came in overweight for an upcoming fight. In a press conference, he and Devin Haney made a bet. [X/Screenshot/Public — @gizmo_277]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Cha-ching!

It appears that Ryan Garcia has a big debt to pay after he came in overweight for an upcoming fight. (RELATED: True Philly Style: Crazy Brawl Breaks Out At Devils-Flyers Game With One Fan Being Thrown Down Multiple Rows Of Seats)

This Saturday night, a 140-pound bout is scheduled between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney for the WBC championship.

Well, prior to the action kicking off, Garcia and Haney made a bet that if anybody came in overweight, they would have to pay their opponent $500,000 per pound. As I stated earlier, this fight was set at a 140-pound limit, so neither party could come in over that set mark during weigh-ins. These guys even shook on it, that’s how serious things were.

When weigh-ins got here, it was Garcia who came in overweight — three pounds to be exact, marking Garcia’s debt to Haney at $1.5 million.

Dan Rafael, a veteran boxing journalist, gave confirmation that Garcia didn’t make weight. And as far as the fight is concerned, each side is currently in negotiations in an attempt to stop a potential cancellation from happening.

Pay up, Ryan. We all wanna see that.