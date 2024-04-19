Ryan Garcia Owes Devin Haney $1.5 Million After Coming In Three Pounds Overweight To Lose Bet

Cha-ching!

It appears that Ryan Garcia has a big debt to pay after he came in overweight for an upcoming fight. (RELATED: True Philly Style: Crazy Brawl Breaks Out At Devils-Flyers Game With One Fan Being Thrown Down Multiple Rows Of Seats)

This Saturday night, a 140-pound bout is scheduled between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney for the WBC championship.

Well, prior to the action kicking off, Garcia and Haney made a bet that if anybody came in overweight, they would have to pay their opponent $500,000 per pound. As I stated earlier, this fight was set at a 140-pound limit, so neither party could come in over that set mark during weigh-ins. These guys even shook on it, that’s how serious things were.

‼️ Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney bet 500k for every lb they are over the 140lbs limit in the weigh in tomorrow!!! 🔥😳 #GarciaHaney #boxing @RyanGarcia @Realdevinhaney pic.twitter.com/WLcyTf99xp — ✨Gizmo✨ (@gizmo_277) April 18, 2024

When weigh-ins got here, it was Garcia who came in overweight — three pounds to be exact, marking Garcia’s debt to Haney at $1.5 million.

Ryan 3 pounds over.. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) April 19, 2024

Dan Rafael, a veteran boxing journalist, gave confirmation that Garcia didn’t make weight. And as far as the fight is concerned, each side is currently in negotiations in an attempt to stop a potential cancellation from happening.

Ryan Garcia is indeed waaaay overweight for the fight. He scales 143.2 pounds, per source in the room. He will not be eligible to win the WBC 140 title. Sides negotiating how to move forward. Absolute disaster and absolutely expected. #boxing #HaneyGarcia — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) April 19, 2024

Pay up, Ryan. We all wanna see that.