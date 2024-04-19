‘The Office’ Spinoff Adds Domhnall Gleeson And Sabrina Impacciatore As Cast Members

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have been cast in a new comedy series set in “The Office” universe, Deadline reported Friday.

Gleeson and Impacciatore are the first two cast members of the spinoff series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, according to Deadline. While details about their roles are still confidential, excitement is building around the project, which is under development at Universal Television.

Gleeson, recognized for his performance alongside Steve Carell in “The Patient,” continues to build a diverse career portfolio, including upcoming roles in Guy Ritchie’s “Fountain of Youth” and “Echo Valley” with Julianne Moore, Deadline reported.

‘The Office’: Domhnall Gleeson & ‘White Lotus’s Sabrina Impacciatore Cast In New Greg Daniels Comedy https://t.co/nRBeaZqNJ6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 19, 2024

Impacciatore, acclaimed for her role as Valentina in HBO’s “White Lotus,” brings her award-winning talent to the ensemble. She’s also gearing up for several high-profile projects, including “G20” with Viola Davis, and Julian Schnabel’s “In The Hand Of Dante” alongside Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot, Deadline stated. (RELATED: Popular HBO Series ‘The White Lotus’ Drops Miloš Biković After Ukrainian Govt Complained About His Political Views)

This upcoming series, distinct from the original, will not be a reboot but will continue to inhabit the same world as the beloved mockumentary. It aims to capture the essence of a new office environment with fresh characters, following a different documentary crew’s explorations, Deadline stated.

Daniels, known for his pioneering work on “The Office,” hinted earlier in January that this new iteration would feature a unique documentary angle, diverging from the Scranton-based Dunder Mifflin Paper Company setting. Koman is set to co-create the series and he promises a creative partnership likely to infuse the project with fresh humor and perspective, according to Deadline.