Former NFL Quarterback Roman Gabriel Dies At 83

Former National Football League (NFL) Quarterback Roman Gabriel passed away Saturday at the age of 83.

Gabriel is a towering figure in NFL history and the first Filipino American quarterback in the league. His son, Roman Gabriel III, confirmed through a social media post that the former quarterback died peacefully at his home due to natural causes.

I am sad to announce my father Roman Gabriel @RGabriel4HOF passed away peacefully this morning of natural causes at his home . The entire family asked for your prayers , and to please respect our privacy 🙏🙏🙏- I love you dad — Roman Gabriel 3 (@RomanGabriel3rd) April 20, 2024

Gabriel, who was renowned for his robust physique and powerful arm, still holds the Los Angeles Rams‘ record for the most touchdown passes at 154, according to The Associated Press (AP). Drafted second overall by the Rams in 1962, Gabriel’s impact was profound, both on and off the field. Despite an era dominated by run-heavy offenses, Gabriel’s aerial abilities shone brightly. His career achievements include being named the NFL’s MVP in 1969, a year in which he threw for 2,549 yards and contributed 29 touchdowns. (RELATED: Superstar NFL Quarterback Joe Kapp Dead At 85)

Gabriel’s professional journey spanned 16 seasons, with the majority of his career at the Rams before finishing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Under his leadership, the Rams enjoyed a successful period from 1967 to 1970, clinching two division titles. His prowess didn’t go unnoticed by his peers; Vince Lombardi famously likened him to “a big telephone pole,” AP reported.

After his playing days, Gabriel’s versatility saw him transition into acting, with roles in films such as “The Undefeated” and television appearances on shows like “Gilligan’s Island” and “Wonder Woman.” He also spent time as a commentator for CBS and coached in several football leagues, according to AP.