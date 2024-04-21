Dem Rep Says He Would ‘Table’ Any Motion To Remove Johnson Following Approval Of Ukraine Funding

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna stated Sunday on ABC News that he would “table” any motion to remove Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson following the approval of additional foreign aid funding.

Khanna appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the House’s approval of a foreign aid package deal presented by Johnson, which notably gave additional funding to Ukraine. ABC host Jonathan Karl began by asking Khanna if Johnson “deserved credit” for how the foreign aid approval “played out,” to which Khanna credited the Republican lawmaker.

In addition to applauding Johnson for his move, he stated that not only would he help Johnson keep his position, but claimed that he believed other “progressive Democrats” would do the same. (RELATED: House Passes Mike Johnson’s Foreign Aid Package)

“He does. Look, we came into Congress together, and he always cared about civility. He actually led the civility pledge. We had one issue, which was give individual votes, don’t lump things together. I give him credit for doing this. I would actually vote to table any motion to vacate him. Chairman [Michael] McCaul quoted Churchill. One of the things Churchill said is that America always exhausted every wrong option before doing the right thing, and this shows that American democracy is very strong,” Khanna stated.

“Okay, you just said something significant. You said you would table the motion to vacate. In other words, you will protect Speaker Johnson’s job if Marjorie Taylor Greene and others go through with the threat to try to remove him?” Karl questioned.

I would, though the end of the term. I expect Speaker Pelosi will be there in 2025. But look, I’m a progressive Democrat and I think you would have a few progressive Democrats doing that. I disagree with Speaker Johnson on many issues and I have been very critical of him, but he did the right thing here and he deserves to keep his job till the end of this term,” Khanna stated.

Last month, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to vacate Johnson’s seat over bringing the $1.2 trillion spending bill to the House floor, which was later passed. While Greene has been openly opposed to the foreign aid package pushed by Johnson Saturday, the House adjourned without forcing a vote on the speaker. Greene later stated she would first prefer to let her colleagues talk to their constituents about the issue.

The new foreign aid package is set to deliver an estimated $95.3 billion in aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and other American allies with $60.8 billion in aid for Ukraine. Additionally, $15 billion in military aid with $9 billion for humanitarian aid will go to Israel and $8 billion will go to Taiwan.