Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Birthday Party Killing Two Children, Injuring Over A Dozen More

A 66-year-old Michigan woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into a boat club, killing two children and injuring thirteen others, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a statement during a press conference that emergency teams were dispatched to the crash scene at Swan Boat Club where children were attending a birthday party.

Surveillance video shows the car speeding through the parking lot and toward the boat house. Sheriff Goodnough said that after crashing through the wall, the car came to a stop 25 feet inside the building.

Ambulance and medical helicopters took a total of nine injured victims with serious life-threatening injuries to local hospitals while others were taken for medical treatment by private citizens, Sheriff Goodnough said. (RELATED: One Killed, Five Injured After Car Plows Through Emergency Room, Video Shows)

“Unfortunately, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an eight-year-old female and a five-year-old male, who are siblings,” the Sheriff said.

The scene was “extremely chaotic” and witnesses were displaying “high levels of emotion,” the Sheriff said, adding that the woman driving the car was being held at the Monroe County Jail on suspicion of “operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death,” though he did not identify her.

The suspect was cooperating with police and as the investigation continues it is likely she will face more charges, Goodnough said.

When asked by a journalist during the press conference about reports that the suspect had been drinking at a local bar, Goodnough said, “We have information that she may have been there, yes..We went in. We shut the business down, and we’re in the process of executing a search warrant for information as to their business conducted at that day.”

The sheriff said preliminary estimates indicate that there were a total of 15 victims and that it was hard to determine how many people were in the boat club because communication was difficult due to the chaos the tragedy triggered.

At the end of the press conference, a journalist said, “This is just a horrific story.”

“It is,” Sheriff Goodnough replied.