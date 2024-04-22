‘I Don’t Want To Play For Clicks’: Cormani McClain Throws Shade At Deion Sanders & Co. After Leaving Colorado

Shots fired!

Star cornerback Cormani McClain has no problem keeping it real when it comes to Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Just recently, McClain made the announcement that he was putting his name into the transfer portal. Coming out of high school, McClain was the No. 1-ranked cornerback in the nation (Class of 2023), and as a result, ended up landing himself a spot with Deion & Co. When the news originally broke, it was a stunner for everyone because of how talented he was, but he headed to Boulder to pair up with Travis Hunter. (RELATED: This Is What An 80-Team College Football ‘Super League’ Would Reportedly Look Like, And … Why Do We Need This?)

However, things didn’t go how they were supposed to, and even worse, it appears that a bridge was burned as well. Speaking in a YouTube video that was published Saturday, McClain talked about his “next step,” and in the process of this, threw some shade in the direction of Colorado.

“I’m just ready to bring the old version of me out and change the narrative of everyone’s thinking on my name, be a part of a real and a great program that’s going to impact me at my best ability,” said McClain. “I feel like I just don’t want to play for the clicks. I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that’s going to develop players.”

Not a good look when the “clicks” quote is now coming from former players…