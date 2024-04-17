This Is What An 80-Team College Football ‘Super League’ Would Reportedly Look Like, And … Why Do We Need This?

As you’re about to see, modern-day conferences would essentially still be a thing.

A photo that’s going viral online allegedly shows how an 80-team college football “super league” would operate.

For a minute now, there’s been chirpin’ going on about how college football needs to break away from the NCAA and launch a super league. Of course, the vast majority of the reasoning has to do with money, but there’s also a good number of people who just want to see college football separated from the NCAA.

So, what would a super league look like exactly?

Daniel Libit, a reporter for Sportico, took to X and posted a photo that’s reportedly via a pitch deck proposing a super league — and the conferences that would come with it. And that’s where things get interesting, and not necessarily in a good way.

Made up of 10 teams each, the super league would feature seven different conferences, and then following those schools, you’d have 10 more “under league division” teams. And here’s something that I do like: Like soccer in Europe, relegation will be included in this league — meaning last place teams would be demoted by force to a lower league.

Here’s how things would look:

NEW: An 11-slide “confidential” @TurnkeyZRG pitch deck from February offers new details for the proposed college football “Super League,” including how the 70 permanent members would be divvied up among 7 conferences. More from me and @novy_williams: https://t.co/V5WeZ5fOPA pic.twitter.com/fDWYzAQAgI — Daniel Libit (@DanielLibit) April 16, 2024

Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of a super league, but conferences pretty much staying the same kills this whole thing for me.

At the end of the day, all this super league is going to do is create a new NCAA, as well as a new ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and so on. It’s essentially the same thing that we have now.

So I can’t help but to ask … why exactly do we need this?