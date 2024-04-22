Editorial

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Looks Like It’ll Be The Most Fun Movie Of Summer 2024

Screenshot/Youtube/RyanReynolds

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
The team behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” dropped a freaking fantastic new trailer for the upcoming movie Monday.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) walks into a bar and drinks himself into a stupor. The bartender tells him to “get the fuck out” while the beast asks for just “one more drink.” Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) approaches, saying “hey peanut, I’m going to need you to come with me right now.”

This isn’t the set-up for a joke. It’s the intro to the new “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer. And it looks like it’ll be the most fun chaos we’ll have all summer (we pray, but this is an election year so real life might get a bit chaotic too).

This is far from the first time Deadpool and Wolverine, also known as Wade and Logan, have danced together on the silver screen. We were actually introduced to Deadpool via the original Wolverine movie all those years ago.

The dynamic duo of dickheads are back in what appears to be an extremely sweary, violence, sexually graphic movie with what appears to be a banging hot soundtrack. (RELATED: ‘Suck It Fox … Get F*cked’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Apparently Extremely R-Rated, And Disney Isn’t Ready)

The extremely sweary, violent, and sexually graphic content of this upcoming movie might actually be enough to save the entire superhero franchise. Then again, it could be absolutely crap — we’ll have to wait until July to find out for sure.

Deadpool & Wolverine” drops in theaters on July 26.