‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Drops During Super Bowl

The long-awaited trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine” dropped on Super Bowl Sunday, and it was probably the most exciting moment of the entire event.

We’ve been waiting far too long to see the third installment of Ryan Reynolds’ best character to-date, “Deadpool.” So when the trailer for the new film dropped during a sports event attended by Taylor Swift (apparently her latest conquest is an athlete or something), the world suddenly stood still … Actually, the world kept turning and most people didn’t care, but it does look like this film will be really good.

The trailer introduces us to a much older, far more mature Wade (Reynolds). Yes, he’s still burned up as heck, but he’s surrounded by family and friends and seems to have a purpose. Of course, all this lasts about ten seconds until the fourth wall is broken and we’re back to the Deadpool we all know and love.

“That’s going to be the jolt … the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe,” Marvel filmmaker Matthew Vaughn said of the latest installation, according to Deadline.

And I think Vaughn might be on the money. Bringing Wolverine (Jackman) back to the franchise is imperative. The first time we met Wade was in the “X-Men” origin story of Wolverine’s life, so it seems only fair to bring him back for this movie. (RELATED: Housewives Join In Collective Scream Of Hysteria At Rumors Ryan Reynolds Might Join ‘Bake Off’)

It doesn’t really matter if the movie is bad. The action and one-liners from Reynolds will make it good, no matter what. So let’s hope Marvel and other studios pay attention and start making more films that are (a) funny, (b) action-based but also family-centric and (c) not boring like literally every other Marvel movie ever made (I don’t care if you hate me. I’ll die on this hill).

“Deadpool & Wolverine” drops July 26.