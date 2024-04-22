Officials Clash With Pro-Palestine NYU Protesters, Arrests Allegedly Made

New York Police Department (NYPD) officials could be seen clashing with pro-Palestine protesters at New York University (NYU) on Monday night with arrests allegedly being made, video footage shows.

Tensions broke around 8:30 p.m. as video footage posted to Twitter) by freelance journalist New York City People, showing officials tearing down the tents in the area as protesters could be heard yelling at the officers. The clips show a massive group of officers moving in on the activists, throwing the protester’s belongings to the side as they make their way through the group.

“Shame on you! Shame on you,” some protesters could be heard yelling. (RELATED: Columbia Faculty Orchestrate Walkout On Behalf Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters)

Another clip shows a chaotic seen of NYPD officials making what appears to be arrests of the protesters. Whistles from the officer could be heard as protesters could be heard screaming “let them go.”

As pro-Palestine protests have been ongoing across U.S. campuses since last week, like Columbia University, activists began to gather outside of an NYU building Monday morning, according to Fox News. Tents reportedly were put up as a “Gaza Solidarity” encampment on the open campus, with activists banging pots and pans banged while picketing in a circle.

As NYU officials stated that the protesters breached barriers set up within the area, activists were then ordered to leave the demonstration by 4 p.m., according to CBS News.

“We want to see an acknowledgment from our university that there is a genocide happening and that there are Palestinian students that deserve to feel heard, deserve to feel safe in their environment, and deserve to have a university who calls out the genocide of their people,” a protester stated, according to the outlet.

As protesters remained in the area, NYPD officials were seen setting up and preparing for the night with riot gear on officers and prisoner buses seen driving through the area.

The Daily Caller has reached out to NYPD on the confirmation of arrests made.