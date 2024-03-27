Famous Singer Duffy Breaks Silence Three Years After Kidnapping

Famous singer, Duffy, broke her silence four years after revealing she was kidnapped, drugged, raped and held against her will in a hotel room.

Duffy posted an Instagram video on Tuesday, shocking fans who have been eager to hear from her for several years. This is the star’s first public statement since she announced she had endured an assault, according to The New York Post. The animated video was an artistic video clip with narration that also ran across the screen in text. “One day you’re going to see it, that happiness was always about the discovery,” the voiceover said. “The hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself.”

The video played like a movie and seemed to be a reference to the trauma Duffy has been processing behind the scenes since she last spoke to her fans.

“One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others,” the narrator said.

“One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it. It was always about you,” the narrator continued.

The 39-year-old star added a short caption alongside her post.

“A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy,” she wrote, as she addressed her fans after her long silence.

Duffy’s return to social media was immediately celebrated.

“DUFFY I miss you soo much!! Rockferry stays on REPEAT, sending you love and light,” one fan wrote, while making a poignant reference to the singer’s 2008 hit.

“We miss you Duffy. We love you and hope and wish you are happy, fulfilled and where your heart wants you to be,” said another fan.

The last time the famous singer publicly addressed her fans was on February 2020, at which time she issued a statement detailing her attack. She mentioned she was raped and held in a foreign country, as she attempted to reveal some of the horrors she endured.

Shortly after she came forward about her assault, Duffy halted the recording of her third studio album and with the exception of some brief appearances, she bowed out of the public sphere.

It’s unclear if this is a short-lived return, or if the star plans on resuming her career and interaction with her loyal fans.