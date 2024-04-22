Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone Reveals Painful Injury Led To Major Twist When Filming ‘Rocky II’

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger talk to Harvey Levin from TMZ

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Sylvester Stallone admitted Monday he switched up a major element in “Rocky II” after he completely tore his pectoralis muscle off the bone.

Stallone revealed the shocking update while sitting with Arnold Schwarzenegger and TMZ’s Harvey Levin. He recalled the time that Franco Columbu, Schwarzenegger’s trainer, challenged him to a weight-lifting competition that nearly cost him everything, just as filming on “Rocky II” was set to begin.

“He goes let’s have a competition with bench press,” Stallone said as he enacted his painful moment. “So I go down and it’s maybe only 200, and I’m just warming up, I hear ‘pow’, I go ‘aaah’ and I fall on the floor and I’m going ‘aah,’ and then Franco goes’ let me see’, and he jams his fingers.”

“I had torn my pec off the bone, I mean bad, I could hear it go rip, and he’s jamming his fingers in, and I think I’m gonna black out,” he said. As a result, he had to make a major adjustment in his role in the film.

Stallone knew the injury was serious.

“So I go home, and I feel like my career is over, I’m supposed to start Rocky two, directed everything, in a month and a half and I’m like you know, I gotta have this thing sewn up,” he told TMZ.

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone attends a photocall for his movie "Rocky Balboa" on January 8, 2007 at Hotel Ritz in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 03: Actor Sylvester Stallone waves to the crowd as scenes from the film "Rocky VI" are filmed before the start of the Bernard Hopkins and Jermain Taylor fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 3, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actor Sylvester Stallone waves to the crowd as scenes from the film “Rocky VI” are filmed. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was then that he realized he had to think fast and make major changes if he wanted to keep filming.

“I cant use this arm so I’ll change it in Rocky, he’ll fight right-handed,” Stallone said.

He realized hitting with his signature left wouldn’t be physically possible, so he flipped the script. The movie went on to feature Rocky with a right hook, in a very unexpected plot twist.

HOLLYWOOD - DECEMBER 13: California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor/writer/director Sylvester Stallone arrive at the premiere of MGM's "Rocky Balboa" at the Grauman's Chinese Theater on December 13, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor/writer/director Sylvester Stallone arrive at the premiere of MGM’s “Rocky Balboa” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater on December 13, 2006. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: American actor Sylvester Stallone attends the Australian Premiere of "Rocky Bilboa", the sixth Rocky film in the series, at the St. George OpenAir Cinema at Mrs Macquaries Point on February 17, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

American actor Sylvester Stallone attends the Australian Premiere of “Rocky Bilboa”, the sixth Rocky film in the series, at the St. George OpenAir Cinema at Mrs Macquaries Point on February 17, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone attends a photocall for his movie "Rocky Balboa" on January 8, 2007 at Hotel Ritz in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

“But I said I’m not stopping this movie just for this, and this is a bad injury. So I switched arms doing rocky it was one of the key things,” he said.

Stallone spoke about pushing through the pain to keep the film in motion. (RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Gruesome Injury He Suffered On Set Of Cult Classic Action Remake)

 

“And it’s interesting how these incredible journeys happen, but we don’t stop,” he told TMZ.

 

 

 