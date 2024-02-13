What A Shame: WM Phoenix Open Set For ‘Complete Change’ After Chaotic Weekend, Putting An End To Its Legendary Aura

What a massive disappointment.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open better get a new sponsorship, because they ruined what WM perfectly represented — their legendary tournament that’s full of hecklers, drunken idiots and fist fights. Man, it sounds so fun. But unfortunately, it’s about to come to an end, at least in its current iteration.

Here in 2024, things admittedly got a bit out of control (but wasn’t it incredible?), which has resulted in the latest decision from the Phoenix Open.

Organizers of the tournament shut down alcohol sales Saturday, and also closed the course entrances. Just the day before, a woman fell from the 16th hole’s grandstands and ended up in the hospital.

Over the weekend, there were multiple weather delays, and on top of that, they lasted for quite a while. Add drinking, partying and rowdy fans into the mix, and things happened to get a little chaotic. Actually, very chaotic. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills Get Roasted Like A Fat Pig After ‘Wide Right’ Social Media Post Sets Them Up For Hilarious Failure)

In years past, the WM Phoenix Open has encouraged some amount of shenanigans, but it looks like the line separating harmless fun from blatant buffoonery has finally been crossed.

We already mentioned some of what happened, but we also had an incident where a couple of golfers (Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel) spazzed out on heckling fans. Yeah, things got a bit crazy.

As a result, both the organizers of the tournament and the PGA Tour are planning on “complete change” starting next year.

WATCH:

“We’re going to make changes… Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024 is going to end up being a turning point for our tournament and our organization to make our event better.” – Thunderbirds Executive Director Chance Cozby joins @ToddLewisGC and @RexHoggardGC. pic.twitter.com/dXQgt82BuC — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) February 12, 2024

What a shame … but that’s the way the cookie crumbles, especially when people are drinking alcohol with it.