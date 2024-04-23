This Is Playoff Basketball: Nuggets Chip Away At 20-Point Deficit To Give Us An Absolutely Brilliant Buzzer-Beater

Now this is how you defend a championship!

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray very well may have hit the biggest shot ever in his NBA career, and my man didn’t even see it — at least in real time.

At the end of Monday night’s first-round matchup between the Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, Murray shot a step-back 15-footer (with Anthony Davis on him even) to hit an absolutely incredible buzzer-beater and give Denver the 101-99 thrilling victory. The buzzer-beater (and the win) put LeBron James & Co. in complete shock, who were holding a 20-point lead in the second half at one point.

Right when Murray’s shot went in, the Ball Arena crowd erupted with both Murray and Davis tumbling into Denver‘s bench, with A.D. even having a hard time getting away from the situation because of Murray’s teammates mobbing him in straight up glory. (RELATED: Miracle: Knicks Pull Off Wild Game 2 Victory To Take 2-0 Series Lead Over 76ers)

“I just lost my balance and fell. I think A.D. was in my way or somebody was in my way and I just heard everybody scream and that’s how I knew it went in,” said Murray, according to The Associated Press.

The win against the Lakers is the Nuggets’ 10th straight victory over the Los Angeles franchise.

And the best part for Murray and Denver?

It gives them a 2-0 advantage going into LA, with Game 3 tipping off Thursday night.

MURRAY CALLED GAME. WOW 😳 pic.twitter.com/MjrWbKqN3l — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2024

New York miracles, Denver buzzer-beaters, these playoffs are setting up to be an utter classic.