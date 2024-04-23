‘Embarrassing … A Disgrace’: Ten Hag Unloads On Reaction To Manchester United Winning Nail-Biter FA Cup Semifinal

Skipper ain’t happy, and that’s an understatement.

They might have pulled out a semifinal victory to punch their tickets into the FA Cup final, but nobody is giving Manchester United any flowers. And as a result, manager Erik ten Hag isn’t happy, labeling the negative reactions to his team as “embarrassing” and “a disgrace.”

At one point in Sunday’s match, the Red Devils were up by a dominant 3-0 score over Coventry City. However, they ultimately needed penalties to pull out the win. (RELATED: Getting The Last Laugh? Arkansas’ John Calipari Poaches 5-Star Recruit Karter Knox From Kentucky)

In the final, United will square off against crosstown rival Manchester City, and with a “win’s a win” mentality that he has, ten Hag said he’s confused about the negative feedback that his team has been getting hit with.

“No, absolutely not,” said ten Hag after a reporter questioned him about whether or not he understands the criticisms thrown at his squad’s showing.

“One question was: ‘Is it embarrassing?’ No, the reactions from you [the media] was embarrassing … We made it to the final. It is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

WATCH:

🗣️ “You were embarrassing!” Erik ten Hag labels the comments about his side’s performance against Coventry a ‘disgrace’ and believes reaching the FA Cup final again should be seen as a huge achievement 🔻 pic.twitter.com/4IlIZVCOaL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 23, 2024

I mean …. he kind of has a point. Despite their performances on the pitch, they’re still making finals. People just like to hate on Manchester United. That’s what’s going on here.