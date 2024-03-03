Jalen Brunson Suffers Potentially Devastating Injury Which Would 100% Kill The Knicks’ Dream Season

Man, the basketball gods really do hate the Knicks.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson — an All-Star and offensive powerhouse for the Big Apple franchise — suffered an apparent non-contact knee injury Sunday during the first minute of the game between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was later ruled out of the game by New York. (RELATED: UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Celebrates Big East Regular Season Championship In True American Fashion)

The biggest reason for concern is that the injury didn’t come with any contact. Things went down when Brunson curled in from the left wing, getting possession of the ball and then, when he took a jump shot around the free throw line, he instantly made an odd motion which signaled he was in pain. Brunson was being defended by Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro but video footage shows no physicality between the two.

Brunson — who averages a smoking 27.7 points-per-game (40.7 percent from three) and 6.7 assists-per-game — would need assistance to get back to the locker room, with the Knicks ruling him out of the game because of a sore left knee.

WATCH:

Jalen Brunson had to be helped back to the locker room after this play. Hope he is ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/04Gjh0O25i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 4, 2024

Jalen Brunson needs help getting to the locker room after a knee/ankle injury on this play. https://t.co/hs8vKIpCu5 pic.twitter.com/CeT97TwOC7 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 4, 2024

Full possession of the Jalen Brunson injury. It appears to be a non-contact knee injury. He grabs at his left knee. pic.twitter.com/HnYUzMtXuS https://t.co/hs8vKIpCu5 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 4, 2024

New York Knicks fans gotta be sick; I know they are.