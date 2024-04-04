NBA Star Julius Randle’s Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery Sends Surging Contender’s Title Hopes Down The Drain

New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle, who had been trying to work his way back from injury, hasn’t played since the end of January after dislocating his shoulder in a game against the Miami Heat, ESPN reported.

BREAKING: After two months of rehabilitation to attempt a return to the New York Knicks, All-NBA forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Yc6FJAPgp7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2024

The Knicks, who currently sit at fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent years and were counting on Randle to make it back for a playoffs run.

Last season Randle led the team in points, rebounds and minutes per game and earned his third All-Star game selection in a solid season where he led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks, who currently sit with a record of 44-31, have been treading water since Randle’s absence, going a pedestrian 16-14 since January 27, according to Statmuse.

To add insult to injury (or more accurately, injury to injury) the Knicks have also been largely without their best defender, OG Anunoby, since the star forward hurt his elbow. Anunoby hurt his elbow just two days after Randle’s shoulder injury, causing him to miss 17 games. He returned for a three-game stretch in March but re-aggravated the injury and now has no timetable to return.

The pair of stars are the team’s best two players, outside of guard Jalen Brunson, and their absences will undoubtedly loom large. Before the maladies, New York was buzzing with talk of the Knicks title chances. Now it seems they could be destined for another Eastern Conference exit.