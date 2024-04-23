Rapper T-Pain Struck In Alleged Hit-And-Run Incident

Famous rapper T-Pain alleged that he was the victim of a hit and run, and is now on the hunt for the driver that allegedly sped away from the scene.

T-Pain was traveling with his wife and members of his entourage in Atlanta early Monday morning, when he alleged that someone crashed into the back of his truck, causing serious damage, according to Fox 5 News. The singer posted a video of the wreckage to his Instagram account, Monday.

“Whoever just fucken ran into the back of my goddamn truck and whoever just fucken hit me and my wife, my road manager, my driver — whoever just did that shit and drove the fuck off — my n*gga, life’s about to get so much worse,” he said.

The famous rapper kept the camera rolling and paced back and forth in front of the scene of the crash. First responders were seen assisting others on location. It was immediately evident that his vehicle sustained major rear-end damage.

The alleged hit-and-run driver also left behind a very important piece of evidence. T-Pain pointed to the ground near his tire, where the other driver’s front grill and part of his front bumper had been knocked off and left behind.

“First of all you left the whole goddamn front of your truck, so we know what we’re looking for now,” he commented as he laughed into the camera.

“You left your fucking baby toys, now we know you got kids,” T-Pain said.

He assessed the scene and described how he was feeling about the situation at the time.

“I know times is hard … but shit is going too great for me to not make me want revenge right now because you drove the fuck off, and boy that was the worst part, it wasn’t even the wreck!” the singer said.

The reality of what had happened seemed to sink in, as T-Pain began realizing there would be a significant set-back.

“What, I had so much shit to do tonight, what the fuck?” he said in the video posted to his social media account.

“Threw my schedule off, one. Thank god I’m alive.”

“God damn it!” he said.

“I don’t know if you was drunk, I don’t know if you ain’t paid your insurance, I don’t know what’s going on in your life,” he said.

The rapper went on to explain in the comments that he was “a mile away from making it home,” on his way back from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, when the alleged hit-and run occurred. He added that the vehicle that allegedly hit him was a “2003-2007 silver Chevy SUV that probably looks like they hit something super hard and missing the grill.”(RELATED: ‘It Almost Killed Me’: Meek Mill Blasts Electric Car He Purchased, Posts Images Of Major Front-End Damage)

T-Pain noted his driver had to be “hauled off” by medics for care.