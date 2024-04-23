Star NBA Center Rudy Gobert Consulted Aaron Rodgers To Deal With League’s Hatred Of Him

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert consulted Aaron Rodgers about his darkness retreats after struggling to deal with public scrutiny following a trade from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.

Gobert reached out to Rodgers to ask him about his time doing a darkness retreat in Oregon, according to the report.

Gobert was struggling to deal with criticism following a trade that saw Minnesota give up a treasure trove of draft picks — five first rounders in total — to acquire the services of the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, ESPN reported.

He sought out the wisdom of Rodgers, who has preached often about the benefits he’s reaped from unconventional methods like the darkness retreats and the use of psychedelic substances like ayahuasca. (RELATED: NBA Stars Vote Rudy Gobert, Jordan Poole, Trae Young As The Most Overrated Players In The League)

“We are so distracted by everything that’s been thrown at us,” Gobert told ESPN. “Everything that we hear, we watch, we see on the phone, we listen to. So we don’t get to sometimes really be alone with ourselves.”

Gobert reportedly went on the darkness retreat and spent 64 hours alone in a cabin with no light or contact with the outside world.

“It was a very powerful experience,” he told ESPN. “It felt like a huge reset and also a powerful checkpoint. I had a lot of gratitude. I went back into all the things that I’ve experienced up to this point, and all the things that I’ve been through and all the great people that I have around me. I realized that I was exactly where I was supposed to be in my journey.”

“When you’re in the dark, it shows the things that are inside of you. If you’re negative, you see negative things. And if you’re positive, you see positive things. So you realize that at the end of the day, you create your own reality.”

The retreats may have worked as Gobert improved in virtually all statistical categories this season compared to his first year in Minnesota. After not even receiving votes for defensive player of the year last season, he’s the heavy favorite to win the award for the fourth time in his career this year.

So does this mean Rudy is going to come out for tonight’s playoff game and light the world on fire? I’ll be expecting a Rodgers-esque performance. A couple no-look passes. Maybe a full court dime.

Gobert, unlike Rodgers, is without a championship ring. But with his Timberwolves up 1-0 on the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, he’ll look to remedy that with a strong squad and as good a chance as anyone in the west to get it done.