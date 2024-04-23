Video Emerges Of Bam Margera Throwing Punches In A Street Fight

A video has emerged of former “Jackass” star, Bam Margera, throwing punches at a random man in the street, and he’s claiming it was all in self-defense.

Margera then took to Instagram to share a video he posted earlier, saying he dialed 911 for police assistance last week, but ultimately wound up handling it by himself. The fight video showed Margera and the unidentified man brawling and punching one another on a street, and both men appeared dedicated to the battle. Margera took some good swings, and nearly had the other man down, before he rose back to his feet.

Bam’s manager Mike Quinn told TMZ the fight went down in Los Angles, and alleged it began when the man threatened to kill Bam and his entourage outside of the property where they were at.

Bamuel Margera fights a homeless man and then threatens to kill him for throwing shit around outside from Bamuel on Vimeo.

“This individual, who had been pacing nearby for hours relentlessly, and causing disturbances by yelling and overturning trash cans, escalated the confrontation by punching Margera when he stepped outside to smoke,” Quinn told TMZ.

Margera is steadfast in his claims of self-defense.

He posted a video of himself calling in to 911 to gain assistance in handling the other party, and it’s immediately apparent from the video clip that he was not impressed by the lack of response from the police department. The video has since been taken down from Instagram.

“It’s been two hours of a bum shouting,” Margera told the police representative on the phone.

“I’m filming this, I’m gonna send this to the news,” he told the female officer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam Margera (@captiancremebrulee)

His anger began to escalate as minutes continued to roll on by without any police assistance.

“You guys don’t do shit, You should be fuckin … Oh my god you again, fuck!” Margera shouted into the phone receiver. He seemed very upset that his call wasn’t being escalated.

“Get a police officer here, Los Angeles Police Department is fucking worthless. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” he said.

“It’s been two hours of us trying to sleep and fuckin this dude’s throwing shit everywhere and nobody’s shown up,” he explained to the police.

It appeared that this was one of several calls made to the police, and Margera was fed up.

“Then who did I talk to before, eighteen times?” he shouted.

“You fuckers are worthless … Fuck you, fuck you!” he said.

The police dispatcher had enough, and could be heard saying, “I’m gonna hang up sir.”

Margera issued a statement explaining his position to TMZ.

“I’m not going to be threatened or attacked without defending myself and my friends or people trying to just walk by this idiot, I aimed only to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of my crew,” he told TMZ. (RELATED: Police Arrest Bam Margera After Incident At Hotel)

Representatives from Margera’s team said there were no injuries reported as a result of this altercation, and the man they alleged was the aggressor eventually departed without returning, according to TMZ.