REPORT: Bam Margera Placed On Psychiatric Hold, Believed To Be A Danger To Himself

Los Angeles reportedly placed former “Jackass” star Bam Margera on a 5150 psychiatric hold on Sunday.

Law enforcement sources close to to the situation reported they were able to locate track Margera through his phone to Trejo’s Tacos — the popular Los Angeles restaurant owned by Danny Trejo — according to TMZ. Police claim to have good reason to believe Margera is a danger to himself and to others, according to the outlet.

Bam Margera Placed on 5150 Hold After Cops Find Him in L.A. https://t.co/jcg8szHKVH — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2023

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the police noted Margera’s erratic speech and behavior according to TMZ. This caused reason for concern when paired with his recent suicidal threats, the outlet reported. The exchange between police and Margera resulted in a call to the psychiatric evaluation team, which led to the decision place the former star on a 5150 hold.

Margera was reportedly taken to a mental health facility, where he can legally be held for up to 72 hours, according to TMZ. It is not clear if he is receiving treatment during his short stay at the facility.

Margera is in the middle of a divorce initiated by his wife Nikki, who is also seeking custody of their young son. The former star has had a series of public incidents in which he has acted out with anger over not being able to see his son. He recently threatened to smoke crack until he died if he is prevented from seeing his child, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Bam Margera Has Been Making Angry Phone Calls To Family While On The Run From Police)

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

Fans and family are growing concerned for his mental and physical well-being. Margera’s brother Jess issued a Tweet Sunday, asking if anyone had seen his brother, who was missing at the time. Jess indicated he and the Margera family continue to fear Bam may have suicidal tendencies, according to TMZ.