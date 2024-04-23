Wild Video Shows Nikola Jokic’s Brother Strahinja Allegedly Throwing Punches During Lakers-Nuggets Playoff Game

These Jokic boys don’t play! … though is hitting somebody like this really necessary?

On the court Monday night, Denver superstar Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets were in a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers, eventually getting the 101-99 win to bring his team’s series lead to 2-0 heading into Los Angeles for Game 3. Well, while that was going on, we had some action in the crowd that involved Jokic’s brother, Strahinja, who was allegedly throwing punches at Lakers fans.

Strahinja, the older brother of Nikola, is very similar to the size of his baby bro — meaning they’re both HUGE. The big man was caught on video allegedly hitting a Lakers fan with a classic mollywhop, with it taking place after the Nuggets came back from a 20-point deficit.

And just wait until you see this alleged right hand from Strahinja, it nearly took the dude’s head off, that’s how powerful it was.

WATCH:

Nikola Jokic’s older brother Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the Nuggets’ 20-point comeback win vs. the Lakers 👀 (via cgallegos67/TT)pic.twitter.com/gjYzt7c1kE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2024

Strahinja has been violent before with nothing really coming out of it, well, at least from the league that is … but after this?

Oh yeah, I can definitely see the NBA getting involved. I’m sure Nikola would agree, you can’t just have your brother allegedly beating the hell out of ticket-buying fans, and especially when the game happens to be a PLAYOFF game. The spotlight is a lot bigger than usual. Like, come on, Strahinja … how are you just gonna be hitting people knowing that your brother is an NBA player? (RELATED: Miracle: Knicks Pull Off Wild Game 2 Victory To Take 2-0 Series Lead Over 76ers)

I guess that’s just how those Eastern European dudes roll though …