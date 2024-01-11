Armie Hammer’s Fiancee Announces End Of Their Relationship

The fiancee of famous actor Armie Hammer, who was accused of cannibalism, announced the end of their relationship on Thursday.

Marina Gris wrote a lengthy statement to her Instagram story, explaining the reason for the change in their relationship status. “It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago,” she wrote. Gris insisted the allegations against Hammer had nothing to do with their breakup. Hammer faced widespread backlash after at least three women accused him of cannibalism, sexual assault and rape, according to The New York Times.

Gris announced her engagement to the famous actor in Oct. 2023, just months before the estranged couple called it quits.

The 26-year-old noted that she was “aware of the conversations and stories circulating” about Hammer and the numerous allegations made against him, but clarified that the disgraced actor’s damaged reputation and alleged behavior were not the reason for the termination of their engagement.

“Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved and understood,” she said.

Gris went on to state that her experiences with Hammer were “positive and in no way reflective of these allegations.”

“I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships,” she wrote to her Instagram Story.

She spoke highly of Hammer in her lengthy story, and referred to him as a “gentleman.”

Gris confirmed her initial intention was to marry Hammer and described their relationship as being “rooted in strength, encouragement and deep mutual care,” then stated that dissolving their relationship is “tough” on her.

“I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter,” she said.

She concluded her message by saying, “As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared. Be happy, shawty.” she wrote. (RELATED: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’: Dakota Johnson Cracks Jokes At Armie Hammer’s Expense)

Gris previously described herself as being “super interested in psychopaths,” according to Page Six.