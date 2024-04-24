‘Let Me Speak!’: Fox Panel Comes Unglued When Leo Terrell Calls Joe Biden ‘Pro-Hamas’

A Fox News panel got heated when former Democratic Rep. Pat Murphy of Pennsylvania took exception to civil rights attorney Leo Terrell calling President Joe Biden “pro-Hamas.”

Biden has become increasingly critical of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack carried out by the radical Islamic terrorist group Hamas since Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called on Democrats to vote for an uncommitted slate of delegates in protest of Biden’s support for Israel on Feb. 18. Terrell said Biden was abandoning Israel after guest host Trace Gallagher noted Biden’s declining poll numbers among young voters during the Wednesday panel discussion. (RELATED: ‘Useful Idiots’: Alan Dershowitz Rips Pro-Hamas Students, Compares Them To ‘Hitler Youth’)

WATCH:



“His handlers are trying to have him play both sides. He’s not pro-Israel, he’s pro-Hamas, he’s pro-Gaza, he’s pro-Palestine,” Terrell said during the appearance on “The Story.” “He has thrown Israel under the bus. The only democratic country that supports us in the Middle East, he has basically turned his back on Israel, and the billions of dollars he has just given, that is meaningless compared to what he is throwing to the Jewish community in this country and what he is showing to the prime minister in Israel.”

“Leo, I love you, but to say he’s pro-Hamas, that is crazy,” Murphy responded, prompting an outraged response from Terrell.

Biden signed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes $15 billion in aid to Israel Wednesday after the Senate passed it Tuesday.

“Let me speak!” Murphy continued. “He has been very clear he… stands toe-to-toe – shoulder-to-shoulder – with Israel.”

“Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have thrown him under the bus!” Terrell shouted back.

Gallagher was able to get the two to calm down just as House Speaker Mike Johnson began to deliver previously scheduled remarks at Columbia University, the site of pro-Hamas protests that have caused Jewish students to fear for their safety.

