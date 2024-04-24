Matty Healy Responds To Taylor Swift’s Diss Track

Matty Healy addressed Taylor Swift’s latest diss track about him Wednesday.

The lead vocalist of The 1975 has broken his silence on Swift’s diss track about their past relationship. In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, a Los Angeles paparazzi asked Healy about Swift’s song “But Daddy I Love Him” from her eleventh album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” Many believe the track targets Healy, referencing his short-lived romance with Swift following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Despite the potential for drama, Healy downplayed it, feigning ignorance about the content of Swift’s song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he responded. “But I’m sure it’s good.”

In the comment section of the post, people were praising his response. “Love him so respectfully kind to this very day about her. Hope everyone leaves him in peace,” one user said. “I think he gave a very classy, respectful answer. I have to give him credit for that!” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Allegedly Sets Strict Rule For Travis Kelce And For Once I Agree With The Polarizing Couple)

The billionaire singer-songwriter’s song doesn’t overtly criticize Healy but instead includes playful lyrics that allude to shared moments, like eating chocolate bars and discussing pop culture, painting a picture of intimacy rather than conflict, according to TMZ. This approach is different from the more direct references Swift has made about other ex-partners in her music.