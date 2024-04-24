Entertainment

Supermodel Alleges Her Son’s ‘Rude’ Sports Rivals Passed Nude Image Of Her Around: ‘I Wanted To Disappear’

AmfAR's 10th Annual New York Gala - Inside

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Iconic supermodel Christie Turlington said she experienced an awkward moment when the rivals of her son’s basketball team allegedly passed around one of her nude photos.

Turlington, who has been modeling since the age of 14 and is considered to be one of the first supermodels to pave the path in the fashion industry, spoke of the incident during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Her illustrious career included a number of risque photoshoots, and she told the interview she knew it was just a matter of time before the images made their way into the lives of her children.

“I was surprised it hadn’t happened sooner,” she said in the interview regarding the allegations, “But at the same time, I was like, ‘This is so rude!'”

US model Christy Turlington presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 27, 2021. - British designer Kim Jones presents his first ever Couture Collection for Fendi since he joinded Italian fashion house Fendi as its lead designer for womenswear in September 2020. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

US model Christy Turlington presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Christy Turlington attends the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Kering)

Christy Turlington attends the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Kering

She alleged to Harper’s Baazar that the situation unfolded while she attended one of her son’s high school basketball games, and things took a turn.

Turlington alleged to the outlet that members of the opposing team began circulating one of her nude photos from an old photoshoot, and eventually began allegedly using the image as a heckling tactic to annoy her son.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Christy Turlington Burns attends The NYMag, Vulture + TNT Celebrate the Premiere of "Public Morals" on August 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Christy Turlington Burns attends The NYMag, Vulture + TNT Celebrate the Premiere of “Public Morals” on August 12, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for New York Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Christy Turlington attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Christy Turlington attends The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Avon Spokesperson Christy Turlington Burns attends Avon Step Into Sexy fragrance launch at Beauty & Essex on October 19, 2011 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Avon

“All I wanted to do was disappear,” she told the publication as she recalled the alleged actions.

The supermodel went on to reveal to Harper’s Bazaar that the incident became a “bigger thing” when the school was notified and became involved.

It wasn’t exactly a moment she had wished for, but at the same time, the fashion icon confessed that she made peace with the alleged actions rather quickly.

“I don’t feel embarrassed about anything,” she told the outlet. (RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down To Her Birthday Suit For Magazine Cover)

“Regretting things is a waste of time.”