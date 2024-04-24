Supermodel Alleges Her Son’s ‘Rude’ Sports Rivals Passed Nude Image Of Her Around: ‘I Wanted To Disappear’

Iconic supermodel Christie Turlington said she experienced an awkward moment when the rivals of her son’s basketball team allegedly passed around one of her nude photos.

Turlington, who has been modeling since the age of 14 and is considered to be one of the first supermodels to pave the path in the fashion industry, spoke of the incident during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Her illustrious career included a number of risque photoshoots, and she told the interview she knew it was just a matter of time before the images made their way into the lives of her children.

“I was surprised it hadn’t happened sooner,” she said in the interview regarding the allegations, “But at the same time, I was like, ‘This is so rude!'”

She alleged to Harper’s Baazar that the situation unfolded while she attended one of her son’s high school basketball games, and things took a turn.

Turlington alleged to the outlet that members of the opposing team began circulating one of her nude photos from an old photoshoot, and eventually began allegedly using the image as a heckling tactic to annoy her son.

“All I wanted to do was disappear,” she told the publication as she recalled the alleged actions.

The supermodel went on to reveal to Harper’s Bazaar that the incident became a “bigger thing” when the school was notified and became involved.

It wasn’t exactly a moment she had wished for, but at the same time, the fashion icon confessed that she made peace with the alleged actions rather quickly.

“I don’t feel embarrassed about anything,” she told the outlet. (RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down To Her Birthday Suit For Magazine Cover)

“Regretting things is a waste of time.”