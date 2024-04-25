Editorial

Support Matters: It Looks Like The Former Coyotes’ Plan To Relocate To Utah Was A Good Idea After All

The former Coyotes arrived in their new territory Wednesday, with Utah fans welcoming them in flying colors. And it's making me warm up to the NHL being there. [X/Screenshot/Public — @deltacenter]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I’m starting to warm up to the idea of an NHL team in Utah.

The former Arizona Coyotes arrived in their new territory Wednesday, with Utah fans welcoming them in flying colors. (RELATED: 57-0: Taiwan Completely Obliterates Kuwait In U-18 Asian And Oceania Championship)

When they got to the airport in the morning, both players and coaches were met with a greeting from a load of youth hockey players, approximately 100.

“Go Utah! Go Utah!” the kids chanted.

Later in the afternoon, the team went to a fan celebration at the Delta Center, and boy oh boy, was it packed. It was so packed that fans even had to be denied entry.

“How we doin’, guys?! Let’s go!” shouted Utah forward Liam O’Brien while in complete party mode at the free event. “My name is Liam O’Brien — you guys can call me ‘Spicy Tuna’ — and I can not wait to get this place buzzing!”

Oh yeah … Utah was HYPE.

At the end of the day, support matters. It doesn’t matter who you are, you need support, or you’re eventually gonna get burned out. So to see Utah show up like this and rock the building the way they did?

I can get down with a hockey team in Utah, which once upon a time I was completely against …. now we need the name “Stormin’ Mormons” to REALLY make me happy.

GO STORMIN’ MORMONS!