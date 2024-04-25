Bill Belichick Lands Multiple New Gigs And Is Raking In Mad Cash In The Process: REPORT

Getting paid, getting paid!

If you’re a fan of legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick and want to hear from your skipper in the 2024 season, you’re in absolute luck. Oh, and you’ll also be able to watch him and read his words.

And the best part for Bill: He’s gonna get a massive bag for his work.

Still fresh off his iconic run with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl rings, the expectations are that Belichick will “make millions” in a consistent role with ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. But that’s not the only grinding that Belichick will be doing. He’s also reportedly coming out with a book after signing a deal, is possibly launching an inside football show and is potentially starting a podcast as well. (RELATED: Huge Blow: Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson Both Demand Trade From Bengals: REPORT)

It may sound like a lot on the 72-year-old’s plate, but if you were getting offered the money that Belichick will be making, you’d take every single gig too. It’s not 100% clear on the totality of what the ol’ ball coach will be making through all his new jobs, but Marchand is reporting that his book deal by itself is worth seven figures. On top of that, he’ll be making other appearances for ESPN, such as being on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday to be a first-round analyst for the 2024 NFL Draft.

In other words, Bill Belichick is about to be screaming, “DOLLA DOLLA BILL, Y’ALL!” … metaphorically, of course. We all know how Belichick rolls.

NEWS: In a new wrinkle to the Manningcast, Bill Belichick is expected to be a regular recurring part of the show this Monday Night Football season, The Athletic has learned. Details:https://t.co/GeZhNjqCwc — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 24, 2024

Congratulations, Bill! You deserve to be spoiled like this after one hell of a coaching career!