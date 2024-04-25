Kids Used To Idolize Pro Athletes, Now They Just Want To Troll Them For The Clout

A pair of recent incidents show kids clowning NFL stars in a way that would have earned me a solid beating from my parents back in the day.

The first video shows star Seahawks wideout and absolute specimen of a human being DK Metcalf interacting with some kids when one of them tells him “Jalen Ramsey is your dad.” Ramsey was the star cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, rivals to Metcalf’s Seahawks, until the Rams traded him to the Dolphins in 2023.

“Why you say that?” Metcalf asks.

“There’s film,” the youngster confidently replies.

“Who are you?” Metcalf asks him, much to the enjoyment of the kid’s peers as they repeat the question and laugh loudly.

Metcalf handled the situation admirably, simply telling the kid “good luck to you bro” and going about his day.

I don’t know where this kid gets off talking to a dude at the absolute pinnacle of achievement in America like that. My parents would’ve beat my ass if I was ever that disrespectful to ANYONE, let alone a professional athlete of Metcalf’s caliber.

Another, slightly less egregious episode happened when Aiden Diggs, son of star Cowboys corner back Trevon Diggs and nephew to Trevon’s brother, Texans wideout Stefon Diggs, clapped back at Jets corner back Sauce Gardener for talking trash to his uncle. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills Shipping Stefon Diggs Over To The Houston Texans In Blockbuster Trade: REPORT)

“You were trying to talk trash about my uncle. And look what happened. He scored on you …” Diggs told Gardner in early March, according to ESPN.

While this incident was slightly more adorable than the Metcalf one, it’s still indicative of a larger issue where kids are increasingly motivated purely by internet clout. Little Diggs talked trash because it’s what he sees online, and what he sees his dad and uncle do. If the kid from the first video does have a dad, he appears to be doing a terrible job teaching respect.