‘I Can’t F****** Breathe’: Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Berates Audience For Smoking During Show

Bruce Dickenson scolded fans that were smoking during his concert at the Opera Hall in Brasília, Brazil, April 27.

The Iron Maiden frontman paused his concert to let fans know he’d had it with the smoke in the building. Video footage of the moment captured the irate singer dishing out the criticism while on stage, after his performance was affected by the poor air quality.

“I can’t fucking breathe,” He said, according to UCR’s translation. “Tanya [O’Callaghan, Bruce’s bassist] can’t breathe!”

He then isolated a fan in the crowd and reportedly said, “You with the fucking vape over there. Yeah, it’s not you, but, please, fucking do that outside, all right?”

Dickinson was clearly upset about the smoking in the building, and made sure his fans were aware of the impact it had on him and his entire band.

“You know, if you can’t stay for five minutes without having a fucking addiction,” he reportedly said on the video posted online.

“I do apologize for coughing. Some of you fuckers are smoking,” he continued, according to UCR’s translation.

The famous singer reiterated his frustrations.

“I can’t sing if you’re gonna smoke, all right? [Tanya’s] coughing her guts out, I’m coughing. My fucking wife is going, ‘Bargh,’ in the back there, all right?” reportedly said.

The band remained paused, and all music was halted.

"It's kind of disgusting, all right? But if you wanna be disgusting, do it outside, all right? Not in here. My throat's got work to do," Dickenson said, according to UCR's translation.

"You pay good money to hear me fucking sing, not go …" and he made coughing sounds to emphasize his point.

“You pay good money to hear me fucking sing, not go …” and he made coughing sounds to emphasize his point.

Dickinson is currently on tour to promote his recently released solo album, “The Mandrake Project.”