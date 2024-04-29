Britney Spears Going On Spending Rampage After End Of Conservatorship: REPORT

Insiders close to Britney Spears have alleged that she has been blasting through her finances since being released from her conservatorship, TMZ reported.

“She has no concept of money,” a source told Page Six. “For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court – even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own,” they noted. Other sources said the pop star is currently in “serious danger,” both mentally and financially, and is worse off now than she was under the conservatorship, according to TMZ.

“She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her,” a source noted. “She’s not protected anymore.”

The star has reportedly been fairly isolated, without much of a social network surrounding her. Those in her inner circle have been put “in a precarious position,” as they don’t want to “rock the boat and make her feel like she is in a conservatorship again,” so they’re finding it difficult to talk to Spears about her spending habits.

“It’s tricky. No one wants to be Jamie 2.0,” they said.

The state of her finances varies, depending on who is weighing in on the matter, but both sources did comment on Spears’ excessive spending habits, namely with respect to lavish vacations she routinely treats herself to.

“She’s not broke,” a source told Page Six, “but she definitely could benefit from being more careful with her cash.”

Another insider felt Spears’ finances are taking a bigger hit than some may think. The star has frequently posted about her luxurious getaways on social media, and those adventures are apparently costing Spears quite a bit of money.

Spears has frequented Maui, Hawaii, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in recent months, and reportedly dropped, “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on a trip to French Polynesia in 2023, where she stayed at the luxurious Brando resort.

“Between flying private and booking five-star villas, it can get costly – fast,” an insider said to Page Six.

“She is not going broke but should keep an eye on private jets” another person close to the matter told the outlet.

Those who spoke to TMZ reported that Spears has been “completely dysfunctional” without the guidelines imposed by the conservatorship, and said her mood swings have been “shocking.” They noted her vacation spending has been out of control, amounting to well over $350,000 per trip. (RELATED: Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Never Return’ To Music)

“She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she’s now where the conservatorship started – in danger of going broke,” the insider told TMZ.