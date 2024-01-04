Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Never Return’ To Music

Britney Spears made it abundantly clear to fans that she has no intention of ever returning to music.

She posted her dramatic update on Instagram on Wednesday in response to media claims that she was lining up artists and songwriters for the creation of her 10th studio album. “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!!” she wrote. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!” Spears said.

She went on to explain her position and debunked rumors that suggested she had enlisted Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to collaborate with her on the creation of new music.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” she said.

The 42-year-old pop icon said she has no interest in being in the spotlight and resuming a full-blown music career but continues to contribute to the world of music in her own way.

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!” she said, noting her current involvement.

Spears expressed that she was fulfilling her passion in an adjusted manner than the way fans may have hoped.

“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!” she said.

After making it clear that she doesn’t wish to reprise her role as the Princess of Pop by taking center stage anytime soon, Spears also addressed rumors that were swirling around her memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!” Spears said.

Rolling Stone reported that just “minutes before” Spears released this statement to her Instagram page, a source “close to the Spears project-in-the-works” told them her team was trying to get her back into the studio. (RELATED: Iggy Azalea Abruptly Abandons Her Music Career)

“Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music. As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her,” the source told Rolling Stone.

“Nothing is cemented or in stone. … The hype around this is that everyone wants her to make music again, but I don’t know if she’s there yet,” the source said, according to Rolling Stone.