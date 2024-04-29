Girl Dads Are The Best: Ex-NFL’er Taylor Lewan And His Daughter Have One Of The Coolest Moments Ever At Predators Game

Moments like this are why I love being a girl dad myself.

One of the first-round matchups of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is between the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks, and unfortunately for Music City fans, their beloved Predators are getting hammered in a 3-1 series deficit — and on top of that, they have to go back to Canada for Game 5, ouch. But with that being said, the people of Nashville love their hockey team, and that’s evident in this recent video that shows pure spectacular party mode going on in the city.

An ex-Tennessee Titans offensive lineman, Taylor Lewan is a vital piece to Bridgestone Arena and Preds fans, so you already know that he was in attendance for Game 4. But it wasn’t just him rooting on his hometown NHL team, his daughter was right there beside him — excuse me, legendary daughter. (RELATED: Support Matters: It Looks Like The Former Coyotes’ Plan To Relocate To Utah Was A Good Idea After All)

Well, during the first period of the contest, cameras ended up locating Lewan while sitting in the stands. The franchise had one goal in mind: Get Lewan to do his signature beer chug to hype up the crowd. And while his performance was brilliant, it was his daughter who stole the show.

Now obviously, she’s a little girl and is too young to be chuggin’ beers like pops, so what does she do?

She hammers down a water! And unlike her father, she was able to finish the whole thing in epic style! And this while Lewan was witnessing the scene in straight up proud dad-style.

WATCH:

Girl dads are the best!