Zdeno Chara Pulls Yakov Trenin’s Jersey Over His Head During Awesome Fight

Zdeno Chara rocked Yakov Trenin in a fight Thursday night.

During the 4-3 win for the Predators over the Islanders, Chara and Trenin squared up and it didn’t end well for the young forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Slovakian-born hockey legend got Trenin’s jersey over his head and it was game over after that. Watch the fight unfold below.

That was one hell of a fight, and as one of my co-workers pointed out, a classic move from “The Mighty Ducks.”

Whenever you can get a guy’s jersey over his head, you simply have to do it. You don’t have a choice.

Chara and Trenin drop the gloves. Each will get 5 for fighting. Chara will also get 2 minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. #Isles to the PK. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 10, 2021

I know the NHL is seemingly trying to reduce fighting in the game to the bare minimum, but I think I speak for most fans when I say we want to see it stay.

Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt, but fighting is an integral part of hockey. It forces players to police each other, and it keeps everyone honest.

Do not fight with Chara. This is the result.#Isles pic.twitter.com/F6C1Bh2eck — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) December 10, 2021

Props to Chara for putting on a show reminding us that there are still some guys in the NHL willing to drop the gloves.

P.S.: I had no idea Zdeno Chara was 44-years-old. Insanely impressive he’s still playing.