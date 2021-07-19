Luke Prokop Becomes Becomes The First Player Under NHL Contract To Come Out As Gay

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop has come out as gay.

The defenseman from Canada announced Monday on his Instagram account that he's gay, and he's officially the first active player under NHL player to come out, according to ESPN.

“Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay. It has been quite the journey to get to his point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out,” Prokop, who was drafted in the third round in 2020, wrote in part. You can read his full message below.

This is now the second major gay announcement in the world of sports over the past few weeks. Prior to Prokop becoming the first publicly gay player under NHL contract, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib become the first openly gay active player in league history.

As I said when Nassib came out, if Prokop is good with himself, his family, friends and teammates then that’s what matters.

In the year 2021, we’ve seemed to really have moved past the whole issue of being gay, and you’re likely going to see more and more of this in the following years.

If Prokop can play, then he’ll make the NHL, and I can promise you the Preds won’t give a damn who he’s having sexual relations with.