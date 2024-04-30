Entertainment

‘100 Girls In My Life’: Jon Bon Jovi Admits To Living A Full Rockstar Life But Prefers Marriage

Singer Jon Bon Jovi, daughter Stephanie Rose Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Rose Hurley arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis in Beverly Hills

REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jon Bon Jovi admitted that he fully indulged in the rock star lifestyle before tying the knot with his longtime wife, Dorothea Hurley.

“I got away with murder,” the legendary singer said during an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC. He went on to explain that he lived on the wild side when he catapulted to fame, but ultimately decided he needed to find balance in his life.

“I’m a rock and roll star. I’m not a saint!” Bon Jovi told Strahan. “You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life — I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good!”

Bon Jovi and Hurley were high school sweethearts that have been married for 35 years, but Bon Jovi admitted he sowed a few oats along the way.

Speaking of his wild rock and roll lifestyle full of women and self indulgence, the rocker said, “But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize my — anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do.”

“What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it,” Bon Jovi said, as he explained how he found balance in his life.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi of U.S. rock group Bon Jovi performs during a sold-out show at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas, Nevada April 30, 2005, as part of the Hotel & Casino's 10th-anniversary celebration. REUTERS/Ethan Miller EM

Actor and musician Jon Bon Jovi arrives with his wife, Dorothea Hurley, to attend the Short Film Program and opening of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES)

Bon Jovi rose to fame with the release of the band’s first album, in 1984, and by then, he and Dorothea were already an item. They were married at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989, and have gone on to raise a family together.

The star openly credited his wife for keeping him anchored amid the fame, fortune, and endless opportunities that came his way.

Jon Bon Jovi, lead signer of the group "Bon Jovi," is joined on stage by fans as he performs "It's My Life" at the first My VH1 Awards November 30, 2000 in Los Angeles. VH1 viewers voted for their favorite singers and groups via the Internet during the awards show which was telecast live on the VH1 cable network. FSP/SV

Singer Bon Jovi (R) and guitarist Richie Sambora of U.S. rock group Bon Jovi perform during a sold-out show at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas, Nevada April 30, 2005, as part of the Hotel & Casino's 10th-anniversary celebration. REUTERS/Ethan Miller EM

Jon Bon Jovi, lead signer of the group "Bon Jovi," performs "It's My Life" at the first My VH1 Awards November 30, 2000 in Los Angeles. VH1 viewers voted for their favorite singers and groups via the Internet during the awards show which was telecast live on the VH1 cable network. FSP/SV

“There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her,” Bon Jovi said as he referenced his wife.

“Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it.”

Bon Jovi lead singer Jon Bon Jovi performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES)

Singer Jon Bon Jovi and wife, Dorothea Hurley, arrive for the American Cinematheque's 13th Annual Moving Picture Ball, October 18 in Beverly Hills. [Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was honored at the annual benefit roast and salute for his extraordinary achievements in the entertainment industry. Bon Jovi performed at the salute, which will be telecast October 23 on the TNT cable television network. ]

He explained how they were able to find their balance amid a hectic, rock and roll lifestyle.

“She’s certainly not afraid to call me out on something, but she’s also there when I fall.” (RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Remains Uncertain About His Ability To Take The Stage)

“And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we did it together,” Bon Jovi told Strahan.