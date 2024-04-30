‘100 Girls In My Life’: Jon Bon Jovi Admits To Living A Full Rockstar Life But Prefers Marriage

Jon Bon Jovi admitted that he fully indulged in the rock star lifestyle before tying the knot with his longtime wife, Dorothea Hurley.

“I got away with murder,” the legendary singer said during an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC. He went on to explain that he lived on the wild side when he catapulted to fame, but ultimately decided he needed to find balance in his life.

“I’m a rock and roll star. I’m not a saint!” Bon Jovi told Strahan. “You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life — I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good!”

Bon Jovi and Hurley were high school sweethearts that have been married for 35 years, but Bon Jovi admitted he sowed a few oats along the way.

Speaking of his wild rock and roll lifestyle full of women and self indulgence, the rocker said, “But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize my — anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do.”

“What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it,” Bon Jovi said, as he explained how he found balance in his life.

Bon Jovi rose to fame with the release of the band’s first album, in 1984, and by then, he and Dorothea were already an item. They were married at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989, and have gone on to raise a family together.

The star openly credited his wife for keeping him anchored amid the fame, fortune, and endless opportunities that came his way.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her,” Bon Jovi said as he referenced his wife.

“Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it.”

He explained how they were able to find their balance amid a hectic, rock and roll lifestyle.

“She’s certainly not afraid to call me out on something, but she’s also there when I fall.” (RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Remains Uncertain About His Ability To Take The Stage)

“And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we did it together,” Bon Jovi told Strahan.