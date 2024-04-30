‘He Was Destroying Guys’ Confidence’: Former Colorado Player Xavier Smith Brutally Blasts Deion Sanders In Interview

Woah! Talk about keeping it real!

Xavier Smith, a former safety for Colorado, shed some light on his exit from the Buffaloes as head coach Deion Sanders was establishing his reign over the football program.

Smith’s problem is how Sanders handled the players who were still on the team after the firing of Karl Dorrell and the letting go of Mike Sanders. As we all know, Sanders came from Jackson State which elevated the hype around the Buffaloes.

Well, Smith claims that Sanders was horrible with how he handled talent when he got there. (RELATED: FSU’s Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Share Incredible Moment With Each Other After Finding Out They’re Both On The Rams)

“He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves,” Smith told The Athletic in an interview that was published Monday. “The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion.”

He went on to tell the outlet that Sanders said that he should “probably hit the portal” so that he wouldn’t “waste a year thinking I could earn a spot.”

“I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me,” said Smith.

Smith eventually transferred to Austin Peay.

I’m not gonna lie, this dude seems soft as hell … you cried?

Weak. No wonder Deion got rid of this guy.