Shots Fired! Warriors’ Draymond Green Goes Absolutely All In On ‘Big Softie’ Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond’s not letting this beef go.

It’s pretty well known at this point that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić don’t like each other. An incident between the two popped off earlier in the campaign that ended up seeing Green suspended.

Nurkić’s Suns were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night after they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, which for Nurkić, is just another early exit from the playoffs. In his entire career, the 29-year-old has never gotten past the first round. (RELATED: Jamal Murray Hits Sneaky Buzzer-Beater (And Straight Up Dunks On LeBron) To Get The Self-Proclaimed King Eliminated)