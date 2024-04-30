Shots Fired! Warriors’ Draymond Green Goes Absolutely All In On ‘Big Softie’ Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond’s not letting this beef go.
It’s pretty well known at this point that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić don’t like each other. An incident between the two popped off earlier in the campaign that ended up seeing Green suspended.
Nurkić’s Suns were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night after they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, which for Nurkić, is just another early exit from the playoffs. In his entire career, the 29-year-old has never gotten past the first round. (RELATED: Jamal Murray Hits Sneaky Buzzer-Beater (And Straight Up Dunks On LeBron) To Get The Self-Proclaimed King Eliminated)
To put into perspective how truly bad it is: Nurkić has played in a total of 20 playoff games, with his teams only winning three of them. In other words, Nurkić has the worst postseason winning percentage in NBA history.
Well, Green caught a whiff of those numbers, and he grilled Nurkić for it.
Taking to Instagram, Green posted a graphic showing a distressed Nurkić and his playoff struggles, along with the caption, “Hope that brother gets the help he needs.” And peep Draymond smiling in the background, absolutely hilarious.
omg draymond pic.twitter.com/lGH0h0QlfL
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 30, 2024
But that wasn’t the only roasting that Draymond did… Check out this clip from “The Draymond Green Show”:
That’s all Folks! 🤷♂️ @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/nzrgnbfjIP
— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 29, 2024
Part of me wants to criticize Draymond for being so damn bitter, but holy hell, this bitterness is pure comedy.
I’m already wanting the next interaction between these two, it’s gold what’s coming out of this beef.