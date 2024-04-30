Jamal Murray Hits Sneaky Buzzer-Beater (And Straight Up Dunks On LeBron) To Get The Self-Proclaimed King Eliminated

Jamal Murray ain’t playing around!

Before the game, it was suggested by management that Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray sit out because of his strained left calf, but Murray said screw that — and good thing. Murray ended up leading the charge against a pesky Los Angeles Lakers team who came through with a haymaker.

But the 27-year-old was on point against everything, firing his way to both a 32-point performance and also hitting the sneakiest buzzer-beater with just 3.6 seconds left in Monday night’s game. (RELATED: Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel On The Hot Seat: REPORT)

Not only did Murray’s showing get Denver both the 108-106 Game 5 victory and punch their tickets into the second round, but it also eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs and sent LeBron James home with his earliest postseason departure. G5 was also a wild one, featuring a whopping 16 lead changes and 10 ties. The game came to an end only when Lakers power forward Taurean Prince missed a half-court toss as the clock was about to hit 0:00.

“Shoutout to the Lakers, they gave us a great series,” said Murray, who hit another buzzer-beater for the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference first round. It was the first postseason buzzer-beater in Denver franchise history.

Here’s a peep at Monday night’s sneakiness:

JAMAL MURRAY CAME UP CLUTCH AGAIN FOR THE NUGGETS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DDqgg3C3KT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2024

And Jamal wasn’t out here just hitting buzzer-beaters … this dude also dunked on LeBron!

JAMAL MURRAY DUNKS ON LEBRON JAMES!!!! pic.twitter.com/OIyVArr0P4 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 30, 2024

Good googly moogly! I know damn well Jamal Murray slept well last night.