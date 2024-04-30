Fox Contributor Rips Reporters After Biden Lectures Media Members At Correspondents’ Dinner

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped journalists Monday night, including ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after President Joe Biden lectured media members at the White House correspondents’ dinner about moving past “distractions” as the 2024 elections grow closer.

Concha appeared on “Hannity” to discuss his thoughts regarding Biden’s speech given Saturday at the annual star-studded dinner for journalists. During Biden’s remarks, the president called out anticipated GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, stating they all had “roles to play” to make sure “democracy endures” as Biden referred to Trump’s previous remarks.

Following the dinner, Stephanopoulos claimed Monday that the “bedrock tenets of democracy are being tested,” calling the race abnormal as he pointed out Trump’s indictments. While there’s no evidence that Stephanopoulos’s remarks were intentionally made in connection to Biden, Fox host Sean Hannity questioned Concha on the journalists in connection to the president’s remarks. (RELATED: VIDEO: Anti-Israel Protesters Cause Chaos For White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attendees)

“They’re activists, right? For the most part. Not all, but many — a good chunk, that’s certainly for sure. Again, if we’re keeping score at home…George Stephanopoulos, Bill Clinton’s former miniature pitbull. The guy, who as you showed, suppressed information about his boss, threatened reporters while he served in that administration before later moving to ABC News to become its chief news anchor. Apparently, this is the guy who is going to save democracy by telling voters how they should think and we’re supposed to trust him on what is and isn’t newsworthy when it comes to Joe Biden and Donald Trump? That dog don’t hunt,” Concha stated.

Concha continued to call out outlet’s such as CNN and MSNBC who would “refuse” to show Trump’s remarks following his victories within primary states. Additionally, the Fox contributor highlighted a recent poll released by CNN which found that Trump was leading Biden in a two-way race by six points and nine points when adding in independent and Green Party candidates.

“Maybe we could have Jen Psaki and James Carville moderate a Biden/Trump debate while we’re at it, right? So these are the kinds of self-righteous declarations that are nothing new by prominent media members in the Trump era. What we’ve seen [is] CNN and MSNBC refuse to show Donald Trump making live remarks after primary victories this year because they say they don’t want to allow liars on their air. Only to proceed to do interviews with federal inmate number 438, otherwise known as Mike Avenatti, literally from prison. Or they’ll hang on every word when talking to the ‘beacons of truth’ known as Adam Schiff and Michael Cohen,” Concha continued.

“It would’ve been fascinating to see the looks on their faces when they saw those polls over the weekend come out showing Trump up by five, Trump up by six, [or] Trump up by nine nationally — and ahead or at least tied in every state. Because that shows how out of touch they are with the American people, outside of deep blue cities when it comes to talking about the issues they care about. Not law fair but inflation, energy prices, crime, the border, and chaos happening on American campuses and around the world.”