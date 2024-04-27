‘Shame On You!’: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Heckle Journos, Politicians Outside Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner

A crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators heckled attendees of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in the nation’s capital on Saturday evening.

The protesters assembled outside the Washington Hilton Hotel, the venue hosting the event, to express their anger with how the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has been handled and covered. Keffiyeh-clad protesters chanted, staged “die-in” demonstrations and brandished placards with pro-Palestine messages as well-dressed lawmakers and journalists made their way into the hotel to begin the festivities.

“Shame on you!” the protesters chanted in unison as arriving attendees made their way toward the hotel’s entrance; other attendees were swarmed by shouting activists berating them for their perceived failures regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Other chants included “free free Palestine” and “genocide Joe,” a nickname activists have given President Joe Biden for his support of Israel’s war effort. (RELATED: ‘Look At Me!’: Bill Maher Blasts ‘Narcissism’ Of Pro-Palestine Protesters)

“HOW DO YOU F*CKING SLEEP AT NIGHT?” Angry protestor gets right up in face of White House Correspondents’ Dinner attendee pic.twitter.com/RACJAMk2cS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2024

Protestors stage die-in in the street as attendees for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner walk by pic.twitter.com/9bpSElPSV4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2024

At one point, someone inside the hotel unfurled a massive Palestinian flag out of a window from one of the hotel’s higher floors, an act that drew cheers from the crowd assembled below. There was a substantial law enforcement presence on the scene.

The demonstrators seem to have upset a few people in attendance with their antics, including one attendee who could be heard saying “fucking hell” as he walked away after confronting the crowd outside the venue. The Daily Caller was on the scene to capture footage of the demonstrations as they occurred. (RELATED: Protesters Glue Themselves To Street In Attempt To Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade)

“F*CKING HELL”: Attendee is fed up with the loud protestors outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner pic.twitter.com/NOpTnmF7sw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2024

As attendees for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner walk by protestors chant “SHAME, SHAME, SHAME ON YOU!” pic.twitter.com/dlSWqGWQ6r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2024

Pro-Palestine activists also tried to disrupt Biden’s State of the Union Address in March, blocking roads and making him late to deliver his remarks to Congress and the American people.

The left flank of the Democratic Party is applying heavy pressure on Biden to back away from his support of Israel. (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Protesters Seen With Hezbollah Flags At College Protests)

WATCH: Protestors swarm and berate what appears to be an attendee for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner pic.twitter.com/KqLNtHQivR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2024

Protestors march and chant “Every time the media lies a children then has to die…” outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner pic.twitter.com/SXBan9EzDc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2024

Voters who are strongly dissatisfied with Biden’s position on the matter have voted for alternative options in Democratic presidential primary elections in considerable numbers, including in key battleground states like Michigan. While Biden is essentially guaranteed to win the party’s nomination as an incumbent, the division within his own party’s ranks over the Israel-Hamas war could spell trouble for him in a general election against former President Donald Trump that recent polling suggests will be close.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

