Has LeBron Played His Last Game As A Laker? The ‘King’ Gives Cryptic Answer…

Personally, I don’t see LeBron in Los Angeles next year…

Under normal circumstances, LeBron James has zero problems telling us how he feels. However, Monday night was a little different after reporters asked him if he was going to be a Los Angeles Laker next season. This came after the Lakers took a 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets to get eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

“Was there any thought that tonight was your last night with the Lakers?” the reporter asked James, who has now lost four consecutive postseason series with the Lakers.

“Umm, I’m not going to answer that,” replied James before walking away from the podium.

In other words, we’re looking at a situation where the self-proclaimed king could be leaving his current kingdom … again.

WATCH:

Was there any thought that tonight was your last game with the Lakers? LeBron James: “I’m not going to answer that.” pic.twitter.com/tOySUdsmbI — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 30, 2024

To be honest, I wasn’t aware that LeBron and the Lakers have lost four straight playoff series until I started writing this piece, so that makes this entire ordeal even more interesting. Add the fact that the “king” has only won one championship in Los Angeles and this spells a drama-filled summer.

Realistically, do I see LeBron leaving the Lakers?

Well, yes and no. I don’t think he’s getting the power that he wants there, and as a result, I don’t think he’s happy in Los Angeles. But my whole thing: Where would he go? (RELATED: Jamal Murray Hits Sneaky Buzzer-Beater (And Straight Up Dunks On LeBron) To Get The Self-Proclaimed King Eliminated)

And then I thought … the friggin’ New York Knicks, the last of the flashy Big 3 (Miami, Los Angeles, New York City) that he hasn’t conquered. And now they’re stacked with talent to make it happen.

So, with how everything is playing out, I wouldn’t be surprised to see LBJ land in NYC — and get a power grab while at it.