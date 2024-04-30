Knicks’ Josh Hart Lands ‘Dream’ Endorsement Deal With Mike & Ike

This is pretty damn cool.

Following a viral scene that involved him going absolutely ham on some Mike & Ikes during an NBA playoff game, New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart has landed a "dream" endorsement deal with the company.

Taking to social media, Hart posted that “big things [are] coming,” along with a photo of him holding a box of Mike and Ikes. And not just any box, the special “Josh Hart 3 Point Mix” edition, something that he’s been trying to make happen for a minute now.

“My dream has come true! @mikeandike big things coming,” Hart wrote Monday night on Twitter.

From this …

This man @joshhart chewing Mike & Ike’s mad loud into the mic during his post game interviews 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lpF0gRwVKI — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) April 23, 2024

To this …

My dream has come true! @mikeandike big things coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/bKr2pQOWkm — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 30, 2024

If you’re a professional athlete, you want endorsement deals, but not many get lucky enough to have their own customized endorsement like this. Like, my man went from just eating a boat load of candy to putting his face on the box, and you know he’s probably getting free Mike & Ikes in the deal too.

And is it really surprising that Josh Hart landed this kind of endorsement deal considering who he is?

Screaming at Josh Hart singing Don’t Stop Believin’ pic.twitter.com/ihDVEuyUcx — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 23, 2023

Too bad I’m on a strict diet now, I’d totally get me a box of these, but still … cool endorsement if you’re Josh Hart. Just don’t eat too many, pimp. That sugar is destructive.