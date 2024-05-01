Trump To Make Highly Unusual Campaign Stop To Court Non-Republican Voters

Former President Donald Trump is set to make a highly unusual campaign stop and address the Libertarian Party at their national convention, according to a press release.

The Libertarian Party announced Wednesday that Trump will join the convention lineup, adding that it is the first time that a former president would be giving an address to its party “members, candidates, and executive committee.” Attendees who register to attend the convention will be able to cast their vote to decide which topics the former president will address, according to the press release.

Brian McWilliams, the communications director for the Libertarian Party, told the Daily Caller that Trump is the first major party presidential candidate to address the Libertarian Party’s convention.

Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, confirmed the appearance to the Daily Caller.

“Libertarians are some of the most independent and thoughtful thinkers in our Country, and I am honored to join them in Washington, DC, later this month. We must all work together to help advance freedom and liberty for every American, and a second Trump Administration will achieve that goal. I look forward to speaking at the Libertarian Event, which will be attended by many of my great friends. We all have to remember that our goal is to defeat the Worst President in the History of the United States, BY FAR, Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said in a press release.

“If Libertarians join me and the Republican Party, where we have many Libertarian views, the election won’t even be close. We cannot have another four years of death, destruction, and incompetence. WE WILL WORK TOGETHER AND WIN!” the former president continued.

“The theme for the 2024 Libertarian National Convention is ‘Become Ungovernable,'” the press release states. (RELATED: These Wild Card Candidates Could Upend The 2024 Election)

Trump is leading former President Joe Biden in hypothetical matchups across key swing states, according to a recent poll by Emerson College and The Hill. Trump is ahead of Biden by five points in North Carolina, three points in Georgia, four points in Arizona and two points in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the poll shows. The former president also has a one point lead in Michigan and Nevada, according to the poll.

“For 50 years, we’ve been trying to get our candidates on the main stage with major party POTUS candidates and we’ve finally succeeded in bringing one to our stage. We will do everything in our power to use this incredible opportunity to advance the message of liberty,” Angela McArdle, the chair of the national Libertarian Party, said in a press release.