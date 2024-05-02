Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Off Arrow-Themed Gown At ‘Mad Max’ Premiere

Famous actress Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Australian premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” May 2, in a dress made almost entirely out of arrows.

She fully embodied her badass Furiosa character in a sheer dress that featured arrows sticking out of it from every possible angle. The gold beaded mini-dress was pierced with arrows from the waist-down, and included a head-piece that boasted the same arrows-out styling. Taylor-Joys‘ entire backside was also riddled with arrows coming out in every direction, making it absolutely impossible to sit down.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the FURIOSA

premiere in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/Zw4kAZhYSD — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 2, 2024

The star debuted the head-turning piece and immediately made waves on the internet. Her red-carpet looks have recently been bold and daring, but this particular look elevated her red-carpet style to a whole new level.

Taylor-Joy definitely made a head-turning statement with this outfit, but she was not actually the first person to introduce the arrow-dress to the world.

The design is actually a vintage ensemble that was first worn on the runway as part of Paco Rabanne’s 1996 Spring/Summer haute couture fashion show, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The dress was comprised of copper triangles and silver disks shaped in a chain-link look that were continued to the head-piece. Taylor-Joy’s dress included little egg-shaped orbs covered in small gemstones at the end of each arrow tip.

Anya Taylor-Joy es C-I-N-E pic.twitter.com/yIFdnWNkVM — R E P L I C A N T (@Roybattyforever) May 2, 2024

She made sure the dress spoke for itself by pairing it with fully nude, clear-strappy sandal heels, Harper’s Bazaar reported. Taylor-Joy’s nails were also painted in a nude color, and she wore no jewelry at all, aside from her engagement ring and wedding band. (RELATED: Katy Perry Debuts Bra, Underwear Outfit On iHeartRadio Red Carpet)

Although all eyes were on the star as she strutted her stuff in this very edgy outfit, Taylor-Joy opted not to boast her daring look on social media.