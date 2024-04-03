‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Secret Wedding 2 Years Ago

Anya Taylor-Joy took to Instagram Tuesday to announce her secret wedding to her beau two years ago.

The “Mad Max: Furiosa” actress shared a picture of her in a wedding dress and revealed that she got married to Malcolm McRae and exchanged vows in a secret ceremony last Apr. 1, 2022.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. “Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest🫀.”

The actress also shared a picture of their wedding cake, which is a bloody heart-shaped cake and addressed it on her post as well. “N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” she added. (RELATED: Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Braless In Shimmering Metallic Low-Cut Gold Dress At Los Angeles Premiere)

The couple’s romance started at “The Queen’s Gambit” premiere in March 2021, where McRae sang a song he wrote for Taylor-Joy, according to People. A year later, they went public with their relationship at a pre-Oscars party. Conflicting accounts were suggesting that McRae and Taylor-Joy had an intimate courthouse wedding in July 2022, Page Six reported. Another report also claimed that the pair got married Oct. 2023 in Venice, Italy, People reported.

The jokes on everyone, and it seems like people got fooled as they got married on April Fools’ in 2022.