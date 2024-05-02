Britney Spears Finalizes Divorce After 14 Months Of Marriage: REPORT

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finalized their divorce nearly one year after they called it quits on their marriage.

Asghari filed for divorce in August, nearly 14 months after the two were married at Spears’ Thousand Oaks estate, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason they ended their marriage, according to TMZ. Spears and Asghari filed a Stipulated Judgement, and a judge is expecting to sign off on the paperwork shortly, bringing their marriage to an official end, according to TMZ.

Spears is reportedly walking away with a few item of jewelry and personal effects, as well as the money she earned before and during the time she was married to Asghari. The pair had signed a prenup prior to tying the knot, and the terms of the document were upheld during the process of divorce, according to TMZ.

Spears and Asghari’s prenup divided their personal assets in a clear and simple manner, making the finalization of their divorce a smoother process than most would have expected. Celebrity divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser, represented Spears during the divorce proceedings, according to TMZ.

It was initially reported that Spears has been paying Asghari’s rent in his new residence. She was also expected to issue a six-figure check to her ex-husband, but it is not yet clear if she has taken care of that payment at this time. Asghari was represented by Neal Hersh, who suggested that the professional fitness trainer might be interested in contesting the prenup, but that ultimately didn’t materialize, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the couple said Asghari decided to split from Spears when he saw footage of her and a staff member in a compromising position with a staff member in their home. (RELATED: Britney Spears Wasted No Time Frolicking With A Group Of Men Post-Divorce Filing)

It was also rumored that Spears became physical with Asghari during their marriage. She reportedly became upset and began punching him while he lay in bed, according to TMZ. Reports indicate Sam was observed with a black eye and bite marks on his arm at the time, according to TMZ.